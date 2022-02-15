TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$122.70.

Shares of TIH opened at C$113.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $745,075 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

