TD Securities Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,571. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 42.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.