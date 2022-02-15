Taraxa (TARA) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (CRYPTO:TARA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

