Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.28 on Monday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

