Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

