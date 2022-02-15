Taboola.com (TBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

