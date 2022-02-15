Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SLVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $37.49 on Monday. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.