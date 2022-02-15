Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in January

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SYDDF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. Sydney Airport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.23.
About Sydney Airport
