Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in January

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SYDDF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. Sydney Airport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

