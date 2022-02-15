Swop Market Cap Reaches $8.60 Million (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Swop has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $42,825.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00009281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,991,648 coins and its circulating supply is 2,092,464 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

