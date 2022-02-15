SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.17.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $621.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $658.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

