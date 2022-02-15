Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,735 shares of company stock valued at $168,707. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,512,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.