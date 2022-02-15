Sunrun (RUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,115. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

