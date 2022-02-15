Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1433 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

SNMCY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

