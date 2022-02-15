Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1433 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
