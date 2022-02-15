Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.55.

SLF opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

