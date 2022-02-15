Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.54.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$68.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The stock has a market cap of C$40.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.54. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.04 and a one year high of C$74.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

