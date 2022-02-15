Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $531.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $544.70 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $571.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

SUM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.