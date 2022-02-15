Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SUTNY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

