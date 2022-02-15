Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $250.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

