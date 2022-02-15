StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFOR opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StrikeForce Technologies (SFOR)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.