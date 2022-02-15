Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE EDF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDF. Bank of America lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 40,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

