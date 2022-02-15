StockNews.com Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Sell

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $10.08 on Monday, reaching $369.05. The stock had a trading volume of 534,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,342. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

