StockNews.com Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $64.75 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.