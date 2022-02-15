StockNews.com Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to Hold

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE IMO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 609,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,862. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

