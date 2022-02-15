StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRT. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.
SRT opened at $4.90 on Monday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.
About StarTek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
