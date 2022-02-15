StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
