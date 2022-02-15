StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

