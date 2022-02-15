StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.