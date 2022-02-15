StockNews.com Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Buy

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $208.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.57 and its 200-day moving average is $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.