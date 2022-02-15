StockNews.com Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

TWOU stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 2U by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

