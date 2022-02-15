StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

