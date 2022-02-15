StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.