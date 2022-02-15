StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

