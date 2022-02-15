StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
