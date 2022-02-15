StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

