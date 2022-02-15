StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
AAU stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
About Almaden Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.