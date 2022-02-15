Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average daily volume of 1,445 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

