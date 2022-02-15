STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $270.00 at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $226.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.90. STERIS has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

