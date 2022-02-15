Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Stellar has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $277.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,196 coins and its circulating supply is 24,900,874,772 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

