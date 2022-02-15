Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

