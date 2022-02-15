State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

NYSE STT opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.