Stacey Giamalis Sells 1,900 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

