SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,500 shares.The stock last traded at $17.34 and had previously closed at $18.04.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

