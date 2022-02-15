SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTK. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,405,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

