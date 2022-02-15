Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.480 EPS.

SPWH traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 774,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

