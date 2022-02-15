Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.19 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.660-$1.710 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

SPWH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 774,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

