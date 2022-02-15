Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

SPOK stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spok by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

