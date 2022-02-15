Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.
NYSE:SRC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.
SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
