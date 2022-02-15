SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0002 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $612,384.18 and $6,064.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,037.99 or 1.00091785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00244783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00154984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00304929 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001419 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

