Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SPB opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.