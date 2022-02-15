Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

