Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902 over the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

