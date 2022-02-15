SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

