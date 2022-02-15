SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,199,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 118,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

